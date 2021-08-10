PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VSTO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,909. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

