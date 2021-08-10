Polis Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $391.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001497 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.94 or 0.01273420 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.