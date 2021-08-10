PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00155328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,501.19 or 1.00213958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00820833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

