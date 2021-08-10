Polychain Monsters (PMON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.70 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $11.45 or 0.00025061 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00864836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00108343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,588,992 coins and its circulating supply is 3,368,214 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

