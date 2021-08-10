Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.18

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 123289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several research firms recently commented on POSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,440,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

