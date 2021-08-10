Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a net margin of 53.99% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.20. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 211.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Power REIT worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

