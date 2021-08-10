PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 37,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

