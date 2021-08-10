Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

