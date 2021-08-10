Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 6,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

