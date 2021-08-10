Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE PBH opened at C$131.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.91. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$93.66 and a one year high of C$132.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.41.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

