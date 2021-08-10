Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

PRBZF stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $104.77.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

