Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.57.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$131.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.41. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.66 and a 1 year high of C$132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$125.91.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

