Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $123.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.