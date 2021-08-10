Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$10.72 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.66 and a 12 month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.04.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

