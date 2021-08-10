Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,400 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

