Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 50,189 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MannKind were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $8,488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 688,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.