Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 679 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,018,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,413 shares of company stock worth $11,109,011. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

