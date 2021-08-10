Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,574 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

