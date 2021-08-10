Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,420 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Digimarc by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.21%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

