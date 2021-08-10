Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 763,100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

