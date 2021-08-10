Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 494.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 143,486 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $493.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.04.

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.