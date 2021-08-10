Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,962 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,995,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EBS. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE:EBS opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.