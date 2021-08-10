Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.