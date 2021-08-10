Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,502,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

