Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $29.21 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and $1.17 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00027771 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,766,501,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,410,949 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

