ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,446 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.