PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

