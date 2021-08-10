Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.26

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 14413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

