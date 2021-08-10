PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Declares Dividend of $0.39

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3926 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEXNY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

