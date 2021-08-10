Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. 1,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,250. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $646.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

