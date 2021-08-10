Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.68. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 1,045 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

