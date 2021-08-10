PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 6.2%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 7,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,025,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

PCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

