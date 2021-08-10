Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

WESCO International stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $116.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in WESCO International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

