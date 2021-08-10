Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $450.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $246,203 in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

