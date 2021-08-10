Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reduced by William Blair

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROLL. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $223.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

