Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issued By Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

