Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 million.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$16.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.80. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

