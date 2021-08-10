Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETSY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $183.10 on Monday. Etsy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 78.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,997,000 after acquiring an additional 236,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.