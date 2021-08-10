Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MercadoLibre, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,886.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,755.74 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,517.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,114.80 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

