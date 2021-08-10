Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Lifted by Cormark

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

VNP stock opened at C$2.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$222.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,052,670. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 in the last ninety days.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.