Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

CRL opened at $409.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.70. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

