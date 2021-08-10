Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.