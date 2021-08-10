Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:NLS opened at $14.33 on Monday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $438.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

