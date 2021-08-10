Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Decreased by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.