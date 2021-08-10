Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

PDC Energy stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.