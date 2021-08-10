Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Lifted by Analyst

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

NYSE SITE opened at $191.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $9,972,922. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.