Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised by Analyst

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

KHC opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 112.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

