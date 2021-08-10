Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $207.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

