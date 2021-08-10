Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted by Analyst

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 617.20 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,989,228. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

