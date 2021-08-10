Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Issued By B. Riley

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoPhotonics in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

